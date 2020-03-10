Parents of students in Emporia Public Schools and school staff members received an email Tuesday informing them that the district is monitoring information about the coronavirus.
One case has been confirmed in Kansas. The affected individual was a woman from Johnson County.
The letter to staff and patrons reads, in its entirety:
"Emporia Public Schools are taking precautions and monitoring information and updates relating to the Coronavirus or COVID-19.
"We will continue to rely on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and our local health department regarding information and advice over the next several weeks. Our custodial teams completed recommended cleaning protocols for flu season training this fall and we will continue to review and emphasize the importance of our cleaning processes.
"Currently, the district is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19. The district will continue to follow the developments and we will revise the district response and plan as appropriate. There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the restroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
"CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
"Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
"Also, please continue to observe the USD 253 policy that students must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
"As additional information becomes available to us, we will keep you informed through all of our regular school communication channels. As always, Emporia School’s focus is to ensure the safety of all students and staff and to minimize any impact on student learning in our schools. If you have any questions regarding this or any other concern please contact the Community Relations Office at 341-2200."
