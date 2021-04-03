Kevin “Mark” Baysinger of Emporia died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home in Emporia. He was 53.
Mark was born on May 12, 1967 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Clyde Baysinger and Marie Carlson.
Surviving family members include: wife, Lisa LaMorte of the home; son, Trenton Baysinger of Emporia; daughters, Tara Dyke (Dustin Holmes) of Parsons, Brooklyn Baysinger, and Katherine Baysinger both of Emporia; step-son, Joe Goings of Shingle Springs, California; granddaughter, Sierra Keller of Parsons; father, Clyde (Elaine) Baysinger of Lane, Kansas; mother, Marie (Bruce) Piper of Osage City, Kansas; brothers, Robert Baysinger of Tecumseh, Kansas, and Jarrod Piper of Topeka; and extended family.
Mark was a heavy equipment operator, landscaper and local taxi driver.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
