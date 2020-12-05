“Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague”
By Maggie O’Farrell
Alfred A. Knoph, 2020
$26.95
In Elizabethan England, a boy lived and died at age 11. His name was Hamnet. His father, a Latin tutor, earned a reputation as a poet and playwright.
Almost nothing is known about young Hamnet, who died in 1596 of an unspecified cause, perhaps a victim of a plague epidemic. But through the imagination of author Maggie O’Farrell, readers journey back in time to a different world and a story of love and loss, separation and reconciliation.
O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” is a remarkable story of a family of the Renaissance, a saga that most certainly never was – although it should have been. Although countless words have been written about William Shakespeare, the gaps that remain in his personal history continue to invite speculation. We know that he married Anne Hathaway and that they had three children, including Hamnet and his twin sister, Judith. We know that Hamnet died at a painfully young age, but we know little more.
“Hamnet” brings into focus the Shakespeare family, naming the mother Agnes, the name her father called her in his will. Agnes is an unusual woman, possessing qualities that cause people to wonder if she is a witch. She certainly bewitches a young Latin tutor, who is equally bewitching to her. Soon, she is pregnant, incurring the anger of her family and his.
O’Farrell chooses not to name Will Shakespeare in her novel. He is “the Latin tutor,” “the husband,” “the father.” He is often absent from the lives of his wife and children, spending time in London to devote attention to his theater career. We meet his father, a glove-maker with a bad reputation in the community, and his often ill-tempered mother, as well as other relatives and village folk.
In 16th-century England, plague was a recurring part of life. People learned, sadly, to recognize the symptoms of the disease and resigned themselves to its whimsical cruelty. Death was not inevitable, but recoveries were few and hasty burials were frequent. Local health requirements cut short mourning periods, leaving families find new traditions for grief.
History does not specify a cause for young Hamnet’s death, but O’Farrell speculates that he succumbed to plague, a speculation that touches 21st-century readers in the current pandemic. Her characters react to loss in their own ways. Agnes and “the Latin tutor” have very different responses to grief. One is angry; the other vanishes from the home.
“The father” pours his anguish into his writing, producing “Hamlet,” a name that often transposed with the name of his dead son. Agnes is deeply resentful of his absence, setting the stage for an ending that is heart-wrenchingly beautiful and worthy of its subject.
O’Farrell’s writing is as rich as her imagination. Her descriptions of the towns and their people, the city and the theater, the nature that fills the English countryside are mesmerizing, inviting readers to touch, taste and smell a long-vanished world.
Readers will do well to spend time in the world she has given us.
The author is online at maggieofarrell.com.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
