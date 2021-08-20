The Kansas Department of Transportation will conduct a field survey for the proposed replacement of two KTA bridges on the turnpike.
The bridges are located at mile markers 132.99 and 134.89 of I-335 — approximately four and six miles north of Emporia.
The survey will "gather information that is necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvement."
Survey work will begin Monday, Aug. 23 and is estimated to be completed by Friday, Sept. 3.
KDOT Field Survey Project Manager Joe Bowen will oversee the survey.
KDOT said a member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property. S
Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.
