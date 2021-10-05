Emergency crews have responded to a motor vehicle accident at Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle involved appeared to be a truck hauling corn. According to Sheriff Jeff Cope, the driver was taken to Newman Regional Health.
No further information is available at this time. The Gazette will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.