The Emporia Police Department is seeking information in a series of "tagging" cases that have occurred around the City of Emporia and Emporia State University.
According to a written release sent by Captain David DeVries, between Dec. 7, 2020 and Jan. 4, tags containing the word "ZiP" have defaced a number of objects around the city and at least one case at ESU.
Both public and private property has been targeted. Sparkly spray paint in light colors has been used.
"It appears at least two individuals have been involved spray painting on at least one of these instances," DeVries said.
Those with information about the crimes are asked to call the police department at 342-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.