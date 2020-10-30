Darrelll and Suzanne Johnson have a history of giving back to the Northern Heights High School community.
In the face of a tragedy, the NHHS community had a chance to give back. On Oct. 19, the Johnsons’ rural Reading barn caught on fire.
Darrelll saw smoke and came home. Then, the fire spread to the second barn. He tried to save personal items, but it was too late. All they could do was sit and watch both of their barns and belongings burn.
“We are okay. We have had many blessings,” Suzanne said. “Our house did not catch on fire, we did not get hurt, no one got hurt … There is a lot to do, but we are okay.”
When students at NHHS heard about the fire, they took action.
The Johnsons are active at NHHS. Suzanne was a music teacher for more than 30 years and Darrell coached girls basketball and boys football for more than 10 years.
In a non-COVID year, they were also substitute teachers.
“We sub a lot,” Suzanne said. “So, we are up there at the high school with students quite often.”
FCCLA Adviser Misty DeDonder at NHHS shared that Suzanne was her teacher growing up. Both FFA and FCCLA came out to help the family on Oct. 22.
“She was around the kids all the time and the students really respect both Mr. and Mrs. Johnson,” DeDonder said. “We are very excited to jump in and do something for them.”
FFA Adviser Jacob Lang and his students spent several hours cleaning up the farm and hauling burnt tin to a scrap yard. FCCLA members cooked and baked the Johnsons meals so they could concentrate on moving forward.
Suzanne worked with FCCLA students in the past. She helped teach them how to cook and freeze food, so FCCLA Member and junior at NHHS Makenna French took her skills to the test.
“[Makenna French] made them a pot pie, some frozen meatballs to make at a later date just so they did not have to worry about meals and having any of that stuff,” DeDonder said. “She made them some pumpkin cupcakes to be festive. So, they would have more time to focus on dealing with insurance and stuff like that.”
Since school started, the students have been working hard to get as many hands-on projects done safely with as much social distancing as possible. Despite the tragedy of the, the students quickly applied the skills they learned in school to help out the Johnsons.
“Oh my goodness, it was wonderful. They did a wonderful job,” Suzanne said happily. “They were so helpful, they were on it that week.”
She expressed great appreciation for all of the help the students did to help get cleanup started. More community members, neighbors and friends have stopped by to help them. Darrell’s tractor was in the fire, but one neighbor lent his tractor for Darrell.
“They brought some food in for us, because they know we are busy out there trying to sort, make calls. Darrell’s friends have all stopped by offering to help,” Suzanne said. “Just a great community up here, I cannot say enough. We do not like to ask for help, but they have just surrounded us with love.”
Currently, the Johnsons are waiting to hear back from their insurance company before moving on to repairing and rebuilding what was lost.
DeDonder shared that time is the biggest roadblock when it comes to dealing with a fire.
“What people have such a hard time with is how much time all of that takes dealing with all of that,” she said. “In order to alleviate some of that, that is what we kind of decided to do as an FCCLA chapter was to make them some meals.”
With any fire, personal belongings are irreplaceable. Darrell and his father bought a brand new dually in 1980 together.
“He ran to the other side [of the barn] hoping he could get his dually out,” Suzanne explained. “He opened those doors and the fire came out right over his head. In an instance he thought ‘oh, I could go in there and get my pickup,’ but no. He did not try that.”
After hearing back from the insurance, they hope to get their tractor fixed, rebuild their barn and get new tools and supplies. Despite the Johnsons losing personal items, they are taking it all one step at a time.
“[French] has actually talked about starting a fund to help them out with some of the rebuilding efforts,” DeDonder shared. “But we have not gotten that far in discussing that.”
FFA and FCCLA were more than happy to come together to help the Johnsons out since they are an important part of NHHS, she attributed. “They are both just such amazing people,” DeDonder said. “It is awesome to be able to help them the way they have always helped so many people.”
She added that if anyone wants to help, checks can be made out to the FCCLA at NHHS. DeDonder said that checks will be kept in a separate account.
Suzanne could not express how grateful and appreciative she is of the community and her friends.
“Good kids up there at Northern Heights,” she said. “We really appreciate them.”
