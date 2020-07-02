Chase County Fair Supporters and Participants,
The Chase County Fair Board has made the difficult decision to postpone our 100th Chase County Fair. Instead, we are planning for the 99.5 Chase County Fair, “A Non-Traditional Fair Due to Covid-19.” The health and safety of all attendees and volunteers continue to be a top priority, and we are taking into consideration the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 virus, the Chase County Fair Board has elected to cancel all open class exhibits for the 2020 fair. This decision was not made lightly, and ultimately came down to concern for both open class volunteer’s and participant’s health and safety. Many of our volunteers and participants are older community members who are at risk for the COVID-19 virus. Many of our volunteers did not feel comfortable participating this year due to the virus.
At this time, the Chase County Fair Board is planning to allow 4-H entries that will be judged. 4-H families have received a letter and a fair book outlining the rules for this year. Spectators are highly discouraged at the livestock shows, and only judges, superintendents, extension office staff, and fair board members will be allowed inside of the buildings. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while at the fairgrounds. There will be no displaying of projects for the public this year. Watch the Chase County Fair Facebook page between July 26 and July 31 for a virtual display of projects.
All events, including the fashion revue, carnival, 4-H Olympics, fun night, and livestock sale, are cancelled this year.
We want to thank all supporters of the Chase County Fair for their continued understanding and support, as we work to keep the health and safety of our fair attendees in mind through this time.
Sincerely,
The Chase County Fair Board (Justin Griffin, Pat Coirier, Lisa Lauer, Joe Mushrush, Trey Hinkson, Bill Wilson, Kim Danford, Heidi Maggard, and Jared Mann)
