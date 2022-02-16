Red flag conditions sparked two fires in Lyon County Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday. One of them left two horses dead.
Emporia Fire Department Battalion Tony Fuller said the horses were in open sheds which caught fire around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South K-99.
“The two horses that were there were already deceased when we arrived,” Fuller said Wednesday.
Olpe firefighters were called because flames from the shed started a fire in tall grass. Both were quickly contained.
The fire is considered accidental. Fuller said its roots were in some open burning last Saturday.
“The high winds kicked up some embers that were in a burn barrel,” Fuller explained. Gusts were in the 45 mile-per-hour range Tuesday afternoon when the sheds caught fire.
A second fire erupted during the midnight hour Wednesday along the Kansas Turnpike, abut halfway between the Emporia and Admire exits.
Fuller said the driveshaft of a tractor-trailer broke, catching nearby grass aflame near K-99.
“We knew if it was an open area that it was going to take off on us,” Fuller said.
Fuller said Allen-Admire, Miller and Reading fire crews helped bring things under control near the turnpike fence. At least seven trucks were on the scene, limiting damage to about four acres of land.
“Otherwise, we’d probably still be out there,” Fuller said around 7:30 a.m.
No one was injured. The fire was confined to timber.
