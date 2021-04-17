Donald L. Merwin, 93, of Emporia, Kansas passed away on April 11, 2021 in Topeka, Kansas.
A memorial service was held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th street, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Emporia, 823 Merchant St, Emporia, KS 66801 or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720.
To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, please visit
