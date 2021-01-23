COVID-19 has altered many of the plans the Emporia Arts Center had for programming this year but the arts center will have some fun activities for patrons to enjoy during the month of January.
Dawn Young, executive director, says staff have recently returned to the center and are preparing for upcoming events. The gallery is now open for community members to view the works of Stephanie Alaniz. Her exhibit, Roses and Thorns, is on display in the Trusler Gallery. An artist reception is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
“We would love to have people come and visit the gallery and art store,” Young said. “We miss the foot traffic, but we can wear masks and social distance and still see one another. It is a support to us to have people visit.”
In celebration of the strengths, triumphs and uniqueness of the community, the arts center is asking for the community’s help in creating STICK TOGETHER: A community sticker mural. The project began on Jan. 13 — National Sticker Day. To participate, patrons can bring a sticker which represents themselves to include in the mural. Sticker contributions will be accepted until the mural is full. There are also a wide variety of unique stickers available for purchase in the art store if patrons would rather purchase a sticker onsite to include in the mural.
Young is hopeful that in February, with safety precautions in place some winter classes can begin. She encourages the public to follow the arts center on social media for updates as classes will be announced there.
The majority of the performances the arts center had scheduled for the 2020-2021 season have had to be moved and rescheduled to Fall of 2021 or Spring of 2022. Many of the artists haven’t worked for almost a year now, as theaters across the country have been forced to postpone shows.
Planning a performance schedule during a typical year is a challenging process. Young says she began working on the 2020-2021 season, booking artists in Oct. 2019. The majority of the shows Young books are artists touring to various venues. She is routing with a number of different venues. If one venue has to close and cancel a performance it can trickle down to the other venues and throw the entire tour into question.
“It is a sad time,” Young said. “I feel for everyone, the artists, the businesses, the patrons. It is hard for everyone.”
Though programming is still limited Young is thankful her staff is healthy and back in the building together. She says they have been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic to come up with unique programming and still keep the community engaged in the art scene.
“All of the staff has worked so hard,” Young said. “They have had plan A, B and C.”
For updates from the Emporia Arts Center visit www.emporiaksarts.org or @EmporiaArtsCouncil on Facebook.
