Cookies are such a versatile treat. You don’t need a plate and a fork, you usually don’t have to refrigerate them, and a little goes a long way.
Giving cookies as gifts is easy; all you have to do is tie them in some waxed paper or layer them in a gift tin. If you have two or three cookie sheets and some parchment paper, you can get an assembly line going and make short work of several dozen cookies. The parchment paper not only helps with browning, but you can slide the whole sheet off onto a cooling rack.
Here are some nice cookies to make, mix and match for your family and friends. This first one makes use of something other than chocolate and nuts. Pears are in season and a nice change from oranges and apples. If you go with fresh pears, get an extra one to juice for maximum pear flavor. Let’s get cooking!
PEAR DATE STREUSEL BARS
1 can (16-ounce) pear halves in extra light syrup
8 ounces of dates, chopped
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup quick cooking oats
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter
Drain the pear juice into a small saucepan. Finely chop pears and add to the pan, along with the dates. Bring to boiling over medium high heat. Reduce heat and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened; remove from heat and cool slightly.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-x-13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, then cut in the butter until it looks like fine crumbs. Reserve 1 cup of this for the streusel topping and press the remaining mixture into the bottom of the baking pan. Bake 15 minutes.
Spread the pear/date mixture over the crust and sprinkle with reserved dough, pressing lightly. Bake about 30 minutes more or until lightly browned. Cool completely before cutting into bars.
V V V
GINGERBREAD PEOPLE
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1 cup dark corn syrup
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon each salt, nutmeg and allspice
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the brown sugar, shortening and corn syrup in a saucepan, stirring constantly until melted.
Place all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl; then add the warm sugar mixture, stirring until well blended. The dough will appear crumbly but will hold together when rolled out.
Use the dough while it is still warm. If it starts to crumble, place it in a warm oven for a couple of minutes until it softens. Roll out the dough to about 1/8-inch thick on a lightly floured surface.
Cut out gingerbread people (or any fun shape) with cookie cutters. Place them on foil- or parchment-lined cookie sheets and bake until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Cool the cookies on racks before decorating as you see fit.
Did you know if you turn them on their heads, gingerbread people become reindeers?
V V V
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT PINWHEELS
3 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten
1 Tablespoon milk
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
1/2 cup crushed candy canes
First, make the cookie dough. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Cream butter and sugar in large bowl until light in color. Mix in egg and milk. Incorporate the flour and mix until the dough starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
Divide the dough in half and add melted chocolate and vanilla to one half, mixing well. Add the egg yolk, peppermint extract, and crushed candy to other half of dough and do the same. Wrap them in plastic and chill for 15 minutes.
Roll out each dough into a rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Place the peppermint dough on top of the chocolate and press together around the edges. Roll the dough into a log, wrap in wax paper and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Slice the dough log into 1/2-inch slices. You can use dental floss to do this – it works pretty well. Place cookies one inch apart on cookie sheet and bake for 12 to 13 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through.
Remove from oven, sprinkle with crushed candy canes (optional) and then move to a wire rack to cool. Very pretty!
