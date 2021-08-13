Emporia Fire/EMS broke law enforcement’s winning streak Friday afternoon after being declared the winners of the 2021 Battle of the Badges after three days of competition.
Fire Marshal Reason Bradford said he was pretty confident going into the competition this year that the fire department would reign victorious over the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas said there was a simple reason law enforcement didn’t take the trophy home this year: “We let them win. We let them win this time. We felt bad that it was two years in a row for us. We felt it was fair.”
Bradford said there is always a need for blood — especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The numbers are way down as far as donations,” he said. “We’re just always happy that everybody comes out and gives. We try to do what we can to make it a fun event and get people out to donate.”
Donating blood with the American Red Cross is quick and easy, Bradford said.
“The Red Cross has done a good job with their Rapid Pass program where you can get scheduled online to do this,” he said. “It just makes it really easy when you get here to have a lot of the stuff done. We appreciate that ... sometimes there is a wait, but usually within an hour you’re in an out.”
New to the competition this year was the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center. Dispatcher Ashley Dowd said it was great to be recognized as first responders this year after 911 dispatchers were included into that category in Kansas in March.
“Not a lot of people in the community recognize us [as first responders] yet,” she said. “From drownings to fires to even simple car stops sometimes, there’s always going to be a shortage. It’s really awesome that we could bring everybody in through the community to help give back that blood to help other people.”
Mattas said donating blood is always important, but it really hit home when he was talking to someone local going through cancer treatments who said they have received multiple blood transfusions.
“That just really drives that point home when we know people locally are in need of these things and to know that we’re doing something good for the people around us,” he said.
Still, don’t count out EPD for next year’s competition; Mattas already has some ideas percolating for how to up law enforcement’s appeal.
“We tried to make sure we greeted everybody and gave them a ‘kiss from a cop,’” he said. “I think next year we’re going to step it up just a little bit more.”
Red Cross account manager Susan Faler said the Battle of the Badges is always a successful blood drive that draws a lot of attention from the community. While numbers for this year’s drive were a little lower than typical years, Faler said the drive was still successful.
In three days, 229 units were collected — just 23 under the goal of 252.
“It’s very exciting; the Emporia community always comes out and supports whatever our endeavors are,” she said. “Really the winners are — we have the fire department who are the winners — but the real winners are the patients and their families that are going to receive this blood.”
Faler said one blood donation has the potential to help up to three people. Blood can be sent anywhere, helping people locally right here in Emporia to outside of the state.
For information on making a lifesaving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross app on any smart phone.
