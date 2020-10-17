Michael Wooderson Oct 17, 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Wooderson of Emporia died October 14, 2020, at his home. Services will be announced later. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Wooderson Emporia Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. High School Football Previews Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW 2020 Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sought in alleged theft from BluestemThe Last Lap: After 16 years in the driver's seat, Clint Bowyer prepares for his next adventureEmma's Special DayEmporia State cancels spring break, makes accommodations for mental healthLyon County sees 21 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as Kansas sets another record for infectionsGuadalupe “Lupe” RyonFront Porch Music Festival attracts local talent and fanfareLori Ann SharonHively: 'COVID-fatigue' likely cause of new rise in positivesChamber announces "Cheer up, dude. It's Christmas." Parade Images Videos CommentedA Damaged Presidency (45)The People Speak: Moderate Joe (42)The People Speak (35)GOP language causes strife in emergency order extension (29)Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour visits Emporia (26)Lyon County sees 21 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as Kansas sets another record for infections (15)The People Speak (14)Man sought in alleged theft from Bluestem (14)The 2 Kansas Doctors Running For U.S. Senate, And Their 2 Plans For Health Care (11)Lyon County death toll reaches 27 with 9 more cases in review (9) WAJK
