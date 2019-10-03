Special to The Gazette
On Wednesday, Oct. 9 come out to the Bowyer Community Building located on the Lyon County Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about Medicare.
This free educational program is designed for anyone who is interested in learning more about Medicare and the different parts, especially those who are turning 65 or working with elderly parents. The program will cover:
Medicare eligibility
How and when to apply
What is covered by the different parts
How to fill the gaps
Low income assistance
How to recognize Medicare fraud
If you have any questions about the Medicare Basics Workshop or to register, call to K-State Research and Extension – Lyon County at 341-3220 by Friday, Oct. 4 .
