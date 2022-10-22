A Fredonia man who was shot west of Emporia earlier this week is out of the hospital, a relative said Friday, as the search for a suspect continues.
“He got shot three times, one in both legs and the arm,” Dianne Bedner-Smith said.
Her stepson, Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, was wounded Monday at 625 Road 160. He needed surgery at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, she said.
Bedner-Smith admitted she couldn’t say much about the shooting because suspect Logan Casteel remains at large. But she indicated it happened at the home of Smith’s former girlfriend, after Casteel blocked Smith’s vehicle in a driveway.
Smith “asked him if he would move his vehicle, and the next thing he knew, he was shooting at him,” Bedner-Smith said.
She added that Smith and Casteel once were co-workers.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office talked to Smith at Newman Regional Health Monday night. Yet it did not reveal the shooting until Thursday morning, after an inquiry by The Gazette.
“I would like to know” why there was a delay, Bedner-Smith said, especially since Casteel is “out running around. ... It’s scary.”
A voicemail message left with a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson was not immediately returned.
Casteel, 37, may be armed and should be considered dangerous, Sheriff Jeff Cope said.
If you have information on the location of Casteel, please contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or the P3tips.com web or app. Or dial 911.
