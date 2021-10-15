Mary Dee Brinkman formerly of Olpe died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. She was 92.
Mary Dee was born on April 13, 1929 in Council Grove, Kansas the daughter of Melville and Edna Snead Archer. She attended Emporia schools and graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1952. She married Norman Brinkman on February 23, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. He died on September 5, 2010 in Emporia.
Survivors include: sons, James Brinkman, John (Jodi) Brinkman, and Eric (Lisa) Brinkman all of Olpe; grandchildren, Mark (Autumn) Brinkman, Matt (Jessica) Brinkman, Erica Smith, Kyle Brinkman, Jake Brinkman, Aaron (Jenna) Brinkman, and Jamie (Jennifer) Swafford; eight great-grandchildren; and sister of her heart, Joan Shumate.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Melville “Bud” Archer, Jr., and sister Helen June Vance.
Mary Dee was a homemaker and partner with her husband, Norman, running a poultry and farming operation outside of Olpe. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Delta Epsilon Sorority, St. Ann’s Altar Society, HDU, and loved to play cards, especially bridge.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe following the rosary that will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Olpe. Memorial donations to Hand in Hand Hospice of Emporia can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
