Entry forms for the Veterans Day parade are due on October 15.
The parade takes place Nov. 11, starting at 9:30 a.m., and runs from 4th Avenue to 12th Avenue on Commercial Street.
Entries can be submitted online at: visitemporia.com/veterans-parade-forms/. This is the 69th annual Veterans Day parade and is being organized by American Legion Post 5. All entries must have a Veterans theme or greeting.
