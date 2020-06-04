Public health officials reported Lyon County’s sixth COVID-19 death in their latest press release Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Emporian Heriberto Gutierrez, who had been a patient at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital since May 3. Described as a hard worker and someone who was always available to help someone in need, Gutierrez served in his position at Tyson for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Irene, his three daughters and his recently-born grandson.
The death marks the third total in the community’s “meatpacking cluster” which has so far accounted for 187 total cases. Currently, 12 such employees are considered to be active cases.
Five new cases and 10 recoveries were also included in Thursday’s report, bringing the number of total positives to 438 and the total recovered to 373. Lyon County Public Health considers there to be 58 active cases in the area at this point in time.
Those looking to be tested for the virus can do so from 8 a.m. - noon Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - noon Fridays, on the west side of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave.
The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 620-208-3741.
(1) comment
When looking at "meatpacking" clusters, one has to consider the number of "meatpacking" employees versus other businesses/employers. I think it is amazing that more people were not infected with something that is so contagious, right? I wonder what the percentages would look like of those infected vs the number of employees per the employer as that would usually be looked at in statistics. All deaths are unfortunate, and my sympathy goes out to all families and friends of those that had contracted COVID 19. COVID 19, like the seasonal influenza, unfortunately takes the lives of thousands across the country each year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.