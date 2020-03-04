World Day of Prayer
The Church Women United World Day of Prayer is set for Friday at First Congregational Church, 12th Avenue and State Street.
Registration and coffee begins at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m.
All are welcome.
Rosean soup supper
The Rosean Social Club’s annual soup supper will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rosean Schoolhouse.
The community is invited to attend. Bring a dessert or a side dish to share, and bring your own table service.
Soups and drinks will be provided.
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “The Spartan Stop and USD 253 Students’ Needs” presented by Heather Wagner, Student and Family Resource Specialist. The greeters will be Norma Stinnett and Karen Yeager and the Thought of the Day will be given by Lynn Lang.
Lions Club Biscuits and Gravy
The Emporia Lions Club will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Emporia Senior Citizens’ Center, 603 E. 12th.
Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit cups, juice and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under the age 10. Adult tickets at the door will be $7. Tickets are available from any Lions Club member, from Kylee at Emporia State Bank on Industrial Rd., or by calling 343-7275.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund the club’s service projects throughout the year.
Altrusa Casino Night
The Altrusa Casino Night fundraiser is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Tickets are $20 and include dinner, desserts and snacks, and $10,000 in play money. Enjoy a cash bar and purchase extra play money for just $5.
Come and check out the live and silent auction and visit with local celebrity dealers.
Farmer Derek at Pioneer Bluffs
A local farmer/rancher combines his love of music and entertainment with daily ag life. The result has landed Farmer Derek Klingenberg onto the world stage.
“What does the Farmer say?” At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Farmer Derek will answer this question in a unique community presentation at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch one mile north of Matfield Green.
Pollinator gardens
Are you interested in setting up a pollinator plot on your land? Do you need assistance? The Kansas Natural Resources Conservation Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will provide a talk about possible grant funding opportunities to assist landowners 6 p.m. March 9 at Emporia Public Library. All public is invited to the event.
Assistance may be available for those looking to start small plots to larger acreage, with a goal to establish plants critical to native pollinators and honey bees as well as the Monarch Initiative.
Annual meeting
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Emporia Police Department meeting room, 518 Mechanic St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner
The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Strong City will celebrate its annual Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The donations will help fund kitchen equipment in the new hall.
