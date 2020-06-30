The Kansas primary election is quickly approaching, and whether you are a first-time voter or someone who has turned out at the polls for more than 50 years, it’s important to know that there are options for getting your vote counted.
“All of the voting opportunities are still there,” Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat said.
The people and the government have adopted a different relationship this year than in the recent years past, as communities have been subject to the orders of county and state officials since March, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic, as well as a surge in civil rights activism, has become increasingly political and may rouse a larger number of voters toward voting booths and mail-ballots. Whatever the motivation for voting may be, some are concerned about the cost, time and privacy of mail voting, as well as the safety of in-person polling stations.
Saturday voting, in-person advanced voting at the election office, election-day polling station voting, and mail-in ballot voting have been, and will continue to be, all of the voting options for registered voters this year.
Lyon County mailed out applications for primary election mail ballots, which increased awareness of the ability to vote by mail.
“I think it was a good result for a situation that we needed to deal with,” Vopat said. “I didn’t want it to come down to people were afraid to go to the polling places on election day because of COVID but didn’t realize they could have already voted at home by mail-ballot.”
The application can also be found and filled out on the county’s website at: tinyurl.com/mailapplications. A new AV1 application is required per election. The AV2 application is for individuals who are permanently impaired and unable to make it to the polls. Applications for the primary election must be completed by July 28.
Vopat said applications for mail-in ballots will not be sent via mail for the general election. Additionally, she assures voters of mail-in ballot privacy.
“There are a lot of safeguards that we have in that entire process,” she said, adding that election workers match names, addresses and signatures during the verification process. Workers at the polls are also able to see whether or not voters have already been issued a ballot. “There’s no way that we could log two ballots for one person.”
For voting day, the election office will have personal protective equipment on site for election board workers. They will also have sneeze guards in place. Voting machines are sanitized after each voter. The floor will be marked for social distancing.
“I think people know now what we’re all doing in our community now, and in our world, to take precautions,” Vopat said. “Not everyone agrees or disagrees with everything, but it’s what we’ve been instructed to do, and so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Some of the polling sites have been slightly adjusted. Stay up to date on those locations at: tinyurl.com/precinctpolling.
Nationally and locally, people have expressed concerns about voter privacy, especially in regard to mail ballots and voting for the visually impaired.
“If that visually impaired person was to come to our office, we have [an] audio-recorded ballot,” Vopat said. “They can put on the headphones, and they have a tablet … so they can be 100 percent private.”
The machines are ADA compliant.
Vopat does not anticipate many operational differences between the primary and general elections. Since it is a presidential election year, the polls will be busier — which Vopat and her staff don’t mind at all.
“That’s good,” Vopat said. “We want people to vote.”
Vopat is thankful for the election board workers and is excited about this year’s elections.
The county positions up for election this year include: County Commissioner (2nd and 3rd District), County Attorney, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, County Sheriff, County Treasurer, Township Trustee and Treasurer and Precinct Committee Man/Woman.
National and state officials will also be on the ballot: United States Senator (6-year term), United States Representative (1st District, 2-year term), State Senator (17th District) and State Representatives (51st, 60th, 76th Districts).
Register to vote by 5 p.m. July 14 in order to vote in the primary election, Aug. 4. Mail-in ballots will be sent on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.