State Treasurer Lynn Rogers visited with constituents during a campaign stop at Twin Rivers Winery in downtown Emporia on Saturday.
Rogers was an agricultural banker for 31 years before retiring in 2016 to become more active in politics. He was elected to the Kansas Senate where he served from 2017-2019, then served as Lieutenant Governor under Governor Laura Kelly. He was appointed as State Treasurer by Gov. Kelly in January 2021, filling the position after former Treasurer Jacob LaTurner was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Rogers is now running for election with a campaign focused on educating Kansans about the role of the State Treasurer.
“My goal [for the campaign stops] is to tell folks what the State Treasurer can do for ordinary Kansans,” Rogers said. “I don’t think many people know what we do in our office, how we serve the people of Kansas, so this is an opportunity to visit with them and answer their questions.”
Some of the functions Rogers talked about on Saturday included investing in LearningQuest 529 educational savings accounts, the ABLE Savings Plan for those on disability and Scholarshop.
“Scholarshop is a database with access to 6 million scholarships worth $30 billion,” Rogers said. “Students can search the database for all kinds of scholarships and grants to help cover the cost of education.”
Rogers is also a watchdog for the state’s finances and is responsible for balancing the state’s banking accounts on a daily basis, distributing funds to cities and loaning out “idle funds” in the state’s accounts.
A few weeks after Rogers was sworn in as treasurer, he had the opportunity to work with his former colleagues in the state legislature on a bill to help Kansas cities cover the cost of natural gas.
“During that severe cold snap we had in February 2021, the price of natural gas skyrocketed from about two dollars per unit to more than $600 per unit. In a truly bipartisan effort, we worked with legislators to write a bill that allowed the state to loan out $100 million in idle funds to help cities cover those huge utility bills,” Rogers said.
The treasurer’s office is also the clearinghouse for unclaimed property, a service Rogers wishes more people knew about.
“Lost property is pretty common,” he said. “People forget to update their mailing address or the post office can’t deliver mail for some reason. It ends up in our office, waiting to be claimed.”
A simple search at kansascash.ks.gov will tell people if they have unclaimed property. Rogers recommends doing a search once a year because the database is continuously updated.
“I always tell people, it’s better in your bank account than in the state’s bank account,” he said.
Since Rogers was sworn in as Treasurer in January 2021, more than $35 million worth of unclaimed property has been returned.
Learn more at kansasstatetreasurer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.