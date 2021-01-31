The Flinthills Mall and Kiss 103.1 teamed up to host a Lego-building contest to celebrate National Lego Day on Thursday. Contestants competed in three categories: ages 10 and under for a $25 gift certificate, ages 11 to 18 for a $50 gift certificate and ages 18 and up for a $100 gift certificate. Kailen Ludes won the 10 and under contest, Daylen Dillinger and Reece Johnson combined their efforts to win the 11 to 18 category and Zoey Baragary worked with her father to take the 18 and over crown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.