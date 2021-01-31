The Flinthills Mall and Kiss 103.1 teamed up to host a Lego-building contest to celebrate National Lego Day on Thursday. Contestants competed in three categories: ages 10 and under for a $25 gift certificate, ages 11 to 18 for a $50 gift certificate and ages 18 and up for a $100 gift certificate. Kailen Ludes won the 10 and under contest, Daylen Dillinger and Reece Johnson combined their efforts to win the 11 to 18 category and Zoey Baragary worked with her father to take the 18 and over crown.
Latest e-Edition
Your Holiday Shopping Magazine to Emporia and area businesses. Also visit ShopEmporiaKansas.com to shop Emporia businesses who are online. Start your online shopping here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Because You Asked: Why were military helicopters in Lyon County Thursday morning?
- Flint Hills Music Store moves location, offers more for community
- Public Health to hold closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- What's the big dill? City discusses possible pickleball facility at Emporia Country Club
- Wiltz selected to serve as assistant principal, athletic director at Emporia High School
- Lyon County Sheriff reports rollover injury accident Friday morning
- Two hospitalized following early morning wreck north of Emporia, Saturday
- Marvin Emanuel Klumpe
- Emporia State will not implement new KBOR policy easing termination of university employees, faculty
- Nedra Evelyn Lynch
Images
Videos
Commented
- Strength of Unity (54)
- What People Say: "What do you think about the riots at the US Capitol?" (20)
- USD 251 BOE discuss public health guidelines in special meeting (18)
- Trump concedes to Pres.-elect Joe Biden a day after supporters storm US Capitol (16)
- Republicans condemn 'scheme' to undo election for Trump (16)
- Scenes of violence at U.S. Capitol shock world (14)
- BREAKING: 1,100 DC National Guard members being mobilized (12)
- The unfolding of 'home-grown fascism' in Capitol assault (10)
- Gov. Kelly announces finalized vaccine distribution orders for Kansas (8)
- “What, Me Worry?” (7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.