The Lyon County Historical Society's 84th annual meeting has been postponed to March amid rising cases of COVID-19, the organization announced Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Community members will be given the opportunity to meeting the Board of Trustees, history center staff and recognize outgoing board members.
THe board will review the 2021 financial report, proposed by-law changes and vote in new board trustees.
Those wishing to view the revised by-laws can do so by visiting www.explorelyoncounty.org/event/lchs-84th-annual-meeting. A Zoom link will be available at that site on March 8.
The link will also be included in the next Story Teller Connection monthly e-newsletter.
For more information, visit www.explorelyoncounty.org or call 620-340-6310.
