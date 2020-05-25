Lyon County Deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were dispatched for a report of an injury accident Monday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., 48-year-old Karin Platt of Virgil was driving a white 1997 Yukon northbound in the 500 block of South Highway 99.
"For an unknown reason, Platt's passenger side tires left the east side of the roadway," Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Shafer said in a written release. "She overcorrected and left the roadway into the west ditch where the vehicle rolled twice before resting on its wheels."
Weather is believed to be a factor in the accident, Shafer said.
Platt was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
