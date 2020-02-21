Thane Leroy Darby, 81, of Pleasanton, NE died February 16th, 2020 in Lincoln Nebraska.
Thane was born on February 13th, 1939 on the family farm North of Pleasanton. He graduated from Pleasanton High in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy in August 1956 and served on the USS Platte until January 1960. After he completed his service in the Navy, he worked for Hand Well Co. in Pleasanton, NE, Coffelt Sign Co. in Emporia, KS, and various real estate companies in Emporia, KS. In 1975, Thane moved to Fort Collins, CO and purchased a maternity wear and uniform retailer-the Kangaroo’s Pouch. He eventually moved the store to Emporia. Thane continued his work selling medical uniforms traveling across the states of Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. After retiring he focused all of his energy on his true passion - horses.
Thane loved the mountains, spending many elk hunting seasons with his friends in Colorado and eventually sharing this love of hunting with his two sons, many nephews, and friends in the mountains of Wyoming.
Thane is survived by his children, Karl Darby (Angie) of St Ignatius, MT, Marla Covey (Doug) of Boise, ID, Luke Darby (Jennifer) of Dacono, CO, and Laura Berger (John) of Longmont, CO; his 9 grandchildren; his sisters, Sharon DeNeui (Doug) of Pleasanton, NE and Linda Bauer of Kearney, NE; the mothers of his children, Carolynn Darby Nellis and Marla Darby; and many nieces and nephews. Thane was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alma Darby; brothers-in-law, Darrel Kohlscheen, and Dean Bauer.
Reception for family and friends to be held at St Mary's Catholic Hall, 120 W. Cedar, Pleasanton, NE on Saturday, February 29th at 2pm, light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Thane's memory to the Pleasanton Fire Department-Firehall Building Fund.
