The Emporia Public Library will host “Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers,” a presentation and discussion by Cindy Higgins at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the library’s large meeting room.
Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
This historical presentation highlights Kansas’s commercial specialty crops and agriculture experimentation. Learn about Kansas’s nationally known heritage apple; the successful grow-secrets of freed slaves, entrepreneurs and early suburbanites; the state’s connection to exotic fruit introduction; and the 1960s counterculture influence on today’s market mainstays.
Cindy Higgins is a journalist and Kansas historian whose research interests focus on Kansas industry before technological mechanization dramatically changed work and labor in the early 20th century.
“Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers,” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
For more information about “Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers,” contact the Emporia Public Library at 620-340-6462 or visit emporialibrary.org.
