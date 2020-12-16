Jesse Delgado, 72, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Jesse was born November 1, 1948 in Emporia the son of Ladislao and Rose (Gomez) Delgado, Sr. He served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1973. Jesse was stationed in San Diego and Bainbridge, MD. He also served a term in Vietnam where he was awarded several service honors: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (1) Bronze Star, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jesse was a welder and a laborer and had worked for Tyson Fresh Meats and Flying J both in Emporia. He was retired. Jesse attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Jesse married Donna Abram, she died May 22, 1999. He is survived by his brother, Ladislao Delgado, Jr. of Chesterfield, Missouri; sisters, Miceala Delgado of Glendale, Ohio, Pascuala “Percy” Delgado of Emporia, and Karen Delgado of Osage City, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rose Delgado Aguilar.
Cremation is planned with services at a later date.
