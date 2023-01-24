Shirley Ann (Fulcher) Miller, 84, of Enterprise, Kansas died January 17, 2023. Shirley was the first of six children of William and Elsie Fulcher. She passed away at her home in Enterprise after battling with Vascular Dementia. Shirley was born July 2, 1938 in Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to raising four children Shirley enjoyed a career of working in health care, first in physician offices and later in hospital medical records. She took medical retirement in 1995.
She is survived by her husband, Philip (Phil) Miller; one son and his wife, Philip (Lee) and Judy Miller of Enterprise, KS; two daughters and their husbands, Sheryl (Sherry) and Virgil Larson of Enterprise, KS, Teresa and Norman Peterson of Lincoln, Nebraska; 17 living grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her brother and his wife, Dwight and Joy Fulcher of Amherst, Virginia, and her brother, Douglas Fulcher of Tampa, Florida; a sister and her husband, Donna and Robert Mays of Tampa, Florida; many nieces’ and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ed Lee Fulcher; a sister and husband, Anita and Irv Short; sister-in-law, Sandy Fulcher; granddaughter, Catherine Miller and son, Robert L. Miller.
Shirley loved animals. Some of her favorites were Baby Snooks the Raccoon, Skipper the Marmoset monkey and sheltie dogs.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:30 pm at the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church followed by a short graveside service at Mt Hope cemetery in Enterprise and a lite meal and visiting time at the church fellowship room.
Shirley had a heart for foreign missions to share God’s love with the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church, P O Box 277, Enterprise, KS 67441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.