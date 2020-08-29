Sammy Jaraba believes if there’s one thing everyone deserves, it’s a good meal — even if they don’t have the money to pay for it.
Starting next week, every Monday from 2 - 4 p.m., customers who cannot afford to eat can head over to Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1116 W. 6th Ave., for a free meal. No questions asked.
“You know, in this pandemic, a lot of people are struggling and have lost their jobs. A lot of people are struggling to make a living,” Jaraba said, adding that his businesses have been suffering as well. “At the same time, I always believe you support your community, and your community supports you back.”
Jaraba, who owns the Emporia franchise and several other restaurants in the region, said it’s something he does at all of his locations. Hungry people often come into his restaurants asking for leftovers, simply because they cannot afford to purchase a full meal.
“I have a lot of people, sometimes they come and ask for leftovers, and that is not what I do,” he said. “I tell them, ‘We don’t have leftovers, just to go ahead and get something on the menu and don’t worry about the money.’ Sometimes, they start crying, which is — You don’t have to cry.”
Jaraba said he’s not concerned about people taking advantage of him. No one has to prove they have a need, he said.
“It’s about trust, that’s all I can say,” he said. “You either can afford to buy or you can’t. I can’t open people’s hearts to read what’s going on there.”
Jaraba credits his faith in God and a belief that everyone should have a warm heart for their community — and for all people they come across — for the commitment to offering these meals.
“If we stay united and we support each other, we will go through this pandemic,” he said.
Jaraba understands the need for support during this time. He has been separated from his wife and five children since early March due to the pandemic. He and his family had taken a trip back to Jerusalem over Christmas to visit his mother.
He came back to the United States a little earlier than the rest of his family, who were supposed to follow him on March 16. Then everything went into lockdown.
“I am personally suffering,” he said. “My kids are locked down in Jerusalem. Since March 2, I didn’t see my kids and it’s a hard time for me, but how I get relief with this hard time I’m going through is when I help people in need, when I support my community.”
While all five of the Jaraba children are U.S. citizens, he said it’s been difficult navigating the channels to get his family home.
“I believe there’s somebody looking out for me up there and it will be better. A better time is gonna come up,” he said. “But, you know, the whole world was in trouble and everything was shut down. Always, I’m praying for God to bring my family back to me soon.”
Jaraba said he hopes this inspires other local businesses to step up and offer similar help to the community. He also welcomes assistance to offset the cost of the free meals from those who have the means — though he insisted that was not necessary.
The most important thing, he said, was to show love to the community.
“We have to show love and respect to all the people that we meet,” he said. “The restaurant business is bleeding very badly and most businesses are affected.
"At the same time, we have to do what we have to do to help our community.”
Sam’s Southern Eatery also offers a senior citizens discount every Tuesday.
The restaurant is open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday.
Visit https://www.samssouthernemporia.com for menu options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.