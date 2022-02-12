A Cottonwood Falls business is featured in the All Kansas-Nebraska Quilt Shop Hop.
Calico Rose Fabric & Quilts is a small fabric shop/sewing studio located in a pre-1900 building in historic downtown Cottonwood Falls, KS. Owner Sue Smith has sewn quilts for 70 years. She holds several well-attended local Quilt Retreats annually.
Husband Monty sewed his first quilt top a little over 3 years ago, and quickly progressed to a digitized long-arm quilting machine. He quilts for customers from all over the state.
Calico Rose features carefully chosen fabrics to remind you of your visit to the Kansas Flint Hills and the Tallgrass Prairie. Expect to find cowboy; cowgirl; ranch; horse, cow & farm prints; wildlife prints; and plenty of sunflowers and coordinates.
The Flint Hills of Kansas is a year-round tourist destination, located on the Flint Hills Scenic By Way. Calico Rose Fabric & Quilts is just three miles from the Chase State Fishing Lake; five miles from the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve; and about a half a block from the historic 1873 Chase County Court House.
