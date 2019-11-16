Thanksgiving at the Legion
The American Legion Post No. 5 will host a Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. today at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin cake and drinks. Cost is $9 per person.
George Wells fundraiser
There will be a fundraiser for Emporian George Wells’ cancer treatments at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St. There will be food and a raffle for a Henry 22 short lever-action rifle. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for $2 per ticket or three for $5. Call 620-794-0488 or 342-6947 for tickets or more information.
Lyon County Republican Women meet
The Lyon County Republican Women will meet at 10 a.m. today at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. All Republican women are invited to attend. Please bring paper goods for SOS.
For more information, call 620-487-4052.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Admire Community Center. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center.
The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
VFW Post 1980 Fundraiser Dance
VFW Post 1980 will host a fundraising dance featuring Range Fire 7 - 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Range Fire, of Wichita, plays country and wester, oldies, rock and blues. Admission is $5.
All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.