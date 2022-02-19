Edward Hogue Funston III, of Topeka, passed away on February 16th, 2022. Edward was born on December 7th, 1931 to Clifford Mitchell Funston & Sarah Estella (Huggins) in Parsons, Kansas. He would go on to study at George Washington University & the University of Kansas, graduating in 1960 with a Juris Doctor degree. In 1956, Edward married his late wife Sandra Ann Scharbach.
After graduating from law school, Edward would go on to be elected District Attorney for Lyon County Kansas, eventually becoming Assistant US Attorney for the Department of Justice in 1969. During his time as an attorney, he would see much of the United States and the world, working on events such as Wounded Knee, and the United States withdrawal from the Panama Canal Zone. His work allowed him to see much of Southeast Asia & the Western United States, before retiring in 1997 with his final appointment being in Kansas City.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandy. Also preceding him in passing are his brothers, Chester & Jules Funston; his sister, Cammie Ruth Sparks, and his grandson, Zachary Funston. Survived by Edward are his four children, Sarah Elizabeth Ann Funston, Edward Hogue Funston IV, Alison Adair Funston, & Adrienne Michele Funston. Also surviving Edward are four grandchildren, Paul, Emma, Brittney & Claire, as well as three great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Joscelyn & Gavin.
Visitation will take place at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka at 12 pm on Wednesday, February 23rd. A funeral service and burial will follow, beginning at 1 pm. As a lover of animals and the arts, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your local Humane Society, The Metropolitan Opera, or your local theater. Please visit Penwell-GabelTopeka.com to leave a message for the family.
