Gary Lynn Romeiser (83) of Hartford, Kansas passed away on July 24, 2023. Gary was born at St. Rose Hospital in Great Bend, Kansas on December 10, 1939 to Lawrence and Pearl Romeiser of Rush County, Kansas. Gary was a talented student, athlete, and basketball player and graduated from Bison High School in 1958. He went on to Fort Hays State University and graduated in 1962. Gary married Janice Kay Rothe on June 2, 1963, in Otis, Kansas and they had two children, Scott Alan and Erin Lea Romeiser.
Gary shared his love of athletics and education by coaching and teaching throughout his career. Early in his career, Gary coached and taught at Timken, Bazine, Pawnee Rock, and Quinter, Kansas. In 1972, Gary and Janice moved to Hartford, Kansas, where Gary served as the principal at Hartford High School from 1972-1979. Later, Gary worked in several management positions but he eventually returned to his love for education and youth athletics when he went back to school and earned his degree in Counseling Education from Emporia State University. Gary went on to coach, teach, and serve as the principal at Lyons, Effingham, and Chase County, Kansas, and he retired as the principal at Chase County High School in 2003.
Gary enjoyed retirement and especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Scott Lawrence, Jenae Catherine, and Melissa Jace Romeiser, as well as his beloved cats Bob and Louie. Throughout his life, Gary gave the gift of knowledge to countless students and he continued that gift by donating his body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine’s Willed Body Program. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Janice and their two children, Scott Alan (Elizabeth) of Morrowville, Kansas, and Erin Romeiser of Crawfordville, Florida. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Scott Lawrence, Jenae Catherine, and Melissa Jace Romeiser; his brother, Kenneth Romeiser of Bison, Kansas; and his beloved cat and constant companion, Louie. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Pearl Romeiser, as well as his sisters, Joye Witten and Lana Flowers.
The family would like to thank Hand in Hand Hospice and Chelsis Andrews for the kindness and care they provided to Gary. We would also like to thank all of our friends and neighbors in the community of Hartford who have always been kind and supportive during the 50 plus years that Gary lived in Hartford. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at the Hartford Community Center in Hartford, Kansas at 1 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hartford Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.