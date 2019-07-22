The Northern Heights High School Class of 1969 gathered together on Saturday, June 1, to celebrate their 50th reunion.
An evening of catching up was held at the North Lyon County Young Center in Allen. Those attending were the following:
Elizabeth (Anderson) Burnham and spouse, Peter — Tucson, Arizona
Kathy (Bathurst) Powers, and spounse, Brian — Point Lookout, New York
Steve Duncan — DeSoto
Leon and Becky (Buchman) Dallke — Allen
Dale and Lucricia (Whitaker) Hase — Americus
Gene and Marsha (Kaniper) Dolaldson — Spring Hill
Don and Janice (Leeburg) Reinhardt — Bison
Terry (Mallein) Shepard — Ottawa
Ron and Carolyn (Parks) Duncan — Shawnee
Leland Spade — Admire
Charles and Chris Wallace — Allen
Russ and Jeannie Jenkins; Art and Sherry (Venning) Corpening; and Larry and Candy (Holloway) Blomenkamp — Emporia
The buffet meal was served by Chris Wallace. Decorations and arrangements were made by Beckey (Buchman) Dallke and Sherry (Venning) Corpening.
