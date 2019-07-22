The Northern Heights High School Class of 1969 gathered together on Saturday, June 1, to celebrate their 50th reunion.

An evening of catching up was held at the North Lyon County Young Center in Allen. Those attending were the following:

Elizabeth (Anderson) Burnham and spouse, Peter — Tucson, Arizona

Kathy (Bathurst) Powers, and spounse, Brian — Point Lookout, New York

Steve Duncan — DeSoto

Leon and Becky (Buchman) Dallke — Allen

Dale and Lucricia (Whitaker) Hase — Americus

Gene and Marsha (Kaniper) Dolaldson — Spring Hill

Don and Janice (Leeburg) Reinhardt — Bison

Terry (Mallein) Shepard — Ottawa

Ron and Carolyn (Parks) Duncan — Shawnee

Leland Spade — Admire

Charles and Chris Wallace — Allen

Russ and Jeannie Jenkins; Art and Sherry (Venning) Corpening; and Larry and Candy (Holloway) Blomenkamp — Emporia

The buffet meal was served by Chris Wallace. Decorations and arrangements were made by Beckey (Buchman) Dallke and Sherry (Venning) Corpening.

