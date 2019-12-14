HESSTON — Charles Snider did almost as much as he could on Friday night. Unfortunately for Emporia High, it wasn’t enough as they battled cold perimeter shooting and foul trouble in a 63-55 loss to Hesston.
Snider, the Spartan’s junior forward, scored a career-high 30 points, adding 12 rebounds and serving as the steadiest performer on the night for EHS.
“There’s not much more a guy can do,” EHS Head Boys Coach Beau Welch said. “It’s not a lack of trying, we had guys getting after it, but you can’t fault Charles’ effort for what he gave us.”
While Snider’s effort translated into results, that was something the rest of the Spartans were searching for most of the night.
E-High trailed to start the contest, but fought back to take a four point lead going into the second quarter.
Or so they thought. Hesston’s Brayden Schilling made an impressive half-court buzzer-beater to cut his team’s deficit to one going into the second quarter.
“That half court shot was big,” Welch said. “We had closed the first quarter really well. We had been down most of the quarter, but then had gotten some intensity and had taken that four-point lead. That kid hits that three at the buzzer and give them momentum. Then (Beau Baumgardner) picked up a foul early second and from that point on, really, when they took the lead, they never relinquished it and we were playing an uphill battle from then on out.”
Baumgardner, who had helped spark the Spartans to victory on Thursday, drew two quick fouls in the first, but went back on the court to open the second and promptly got his third less than a minute later.
So he got to spend much of the first half on the sideline. Skyler Douglas also picked up three fouls in the first half. Baumgardner and fellow senior Connor Hoyt both fouled out in the final four-plus minutes of the game.
“We’ve played this year trying to prevent that,” Welch said. “We’ve done a lot of things trying to protect ourselves (and) stay out of foul trouble ... and tonight was definitely a night it caught up to us.”
Even so, Snider made plenty of noise down the stretch to help the Spartans keep pace.
Gaining lost ground, however, proved to be too difficult.
Aiding in Emporia High’s funk was a frustrating night from beyond the arc, where many shots found rim. Some, far more rim than others. None reached the bottom of the net. E-High was 0-for-13 from 3-point range on the night.
“We definitely had had a lot of shots rim out,” Welch said. “There are times when teams collapse on Charles and we’ve got to create some open shots, but we’ve got to make those shots. There’s a lot of parts we’ve got to continue ... to correct, but that’s what we’ve got to do, keep working.”
“We’ve got to find ways to keep guys on the floor. We don’t have the deepest bench and we’ve got to find a way to keep guys fresh. Which really was hard to do tonight. They ran guys at us all night and made things tough on us.”
Emporia High (3-1) will travel to Washburn Rural on Tuesday night.
HHS 18 17 14 14 — 63
EHS 19 11 13 12 — 55
Hesston: Schilling 15, Bollinger 3, Richardson 14, Arnold 11, Esau 2, Humphreys 9.
Emporia: Snider 30, Baumgardner 4, Douglas 11, Hines 8, Hoyt 2.
