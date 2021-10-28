The city of Olpe is without water service Thursday evening and service may not be restored until Friday.
According to reports on social media, there is a water main break in the transmission line between Emporia and Olpe.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to issue a boil water advisory once service is restored.
We will update with more information once it is available.
