Beverly Louise (Browning) Schaefer of Emporia, Kansas passed away, peacefully, on Monday, Sept 21, 2020 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Denver, CO on February 11, 1938, the daughter of Harry David and Edna (Hurst) Browning. On March 10, 1957, she married Larry Gene Schaefer at her home in Emporia. He preceded her in death on Jan 18, 2015.
Beverly and Larry were high school sweethearts and, after marriage, were blessed with two children who survive her, a son, John Schaefer (wife, Carol), of Emporia; a daughter, Connie Coble (husband, Dan), also of Emporia. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lisa (Schaefer) Smallwood (husband, Drue) of Broken Arrow, OK; Andrea (Schaefer) Bazan (husband, Steven) of Emporia, KS; Chase Coble of Topeka, KS, and six great grandchildren, Schaefer, Silas, Samuel and Shepherd Smallwood, and Summer and Oliver Bazan.
Beverly worked in many places in her lifetime, including A & W drive-in, Emporia Granada Theater, Southwestern Bell, McAntee & Lawrence, and most recently, the Lyon County District Court, from which she retired. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. She crocheted, embroidered, and quilted, and was a member of the Quilting Corner at St. Joseph’s. She was a bowler and a golfer, and helped instill a love of the game of golf in her grandson. She also enjoyed monthly lunches with friends and classmates from the class of 1956.
Beverly fiercely loved her family, and especially loved helping care for her grandchildren as they grew up. She loved and valued her extended family and hosted up to 30 or more people each Thanksgiving. Christmas Eve was a special time at her home, and those memories will forever be etched in the minds of her children and grandchildren. Roaring River State Park was a special vacation place for their family and, after the kids were grown, Larry and Bev continued going each summer, fishing and golfing.
Cremation has taken place and due to current health concerns a graveside funeral service will be held at the St. Joseph Cemetery on Friday, September 25th at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Masks are encouraged. Memorial Contributions may be made to the new St. Joseph Parish Center in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
