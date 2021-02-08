The Emporia City Commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a study session during which a number of issues are up for discussion.
Commissioners are set to discuss a conditional use permit request for the Emporia Rescue Mission, which would allow the mission to move from its current location at 1119 Merchant St. to the former Girls Scouts building at 1236 E. 12th Ave., within a C-3 General Commercial Zoning District. The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Planning Commission previously voted to approved the CUP.
The commission will receive the annual land bank report. They will also continue building discussions about vacant buildings in the vicinity of the Civic Auditorium, including 512 Market St., the Carnegie Library building at 118 E. Sixth Ave. and 618 Mechanic St. and discuss the disposal of small city parks for potential housing developments.
They will also discuss the creation of a Emporia/Lyon County Metro Area Committee.
Meetings are held in the Municipal Courtroom and are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.