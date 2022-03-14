Floyd Reichardt, Jr.

Floyd Reichardt, Jr., 87, of

Augusta, KS, passed away

Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Service at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 16,

2022, at Augusta United

Methodist Church, Augusta,

KS. Burial will follow at 3:00

p.m. at Neodesha Cemetery,

Neodesha, KS.

Floyd was born in Emporia,

KS on February 26, 1935, to the late Ethel (Cook)

and Floyd August Reichardt, Sr. He graduated from

Emporia State University with a master’s degree. He

served in the U.S. Army. Floyd was a high school

PE teacher and a coach for many years, retiring

from Shawnee Mission NorthWest. After teaching

he worked in clothing sales at the Gentry. On June

2, 1957 he married Letha Pauline “Polly” (Bailey)

Reichardt in Neodesha, KS. She preceded him in

death. He was also preceded in death by his sister,

Norma Jean Reichardt.

He is survived by: son, Steve Reichardt and wife

Joan of Augusta, KS; daughter, Susan Reichardt

and partner Jane Roeder of Overland Park, KS;

grandchildren, Bailey Lynn Steinkamp (Kyler), and

Joshua Reichardt.

Memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society,

3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.

