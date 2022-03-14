Floyd Reichardt, Jr., 87, of
Augusta, KS, passed away
Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Service at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 16,
2022, at Augusta United
Methodist Church, Augusta,
KS. Burial will follow at 3:00
p.m. at Neodesha Cemetery,
Neodesha, KS.
Floyd was born in Emporia,
KS on February 26, 1935, to the late Ethel (Cook)
and Floyd August Reichardt, Sr. He graduated from
Emporia State University with a master’s degree. He
served in the U.S. Army. Floyd was a high school
PE teacher and a coach for many years, retiring
from Shawnee Mission NorthWest. After teaching
he worked in clothing sales at the Gentry. On June
2, 1957 he married Letha Pauline “Polly” (Bailey)
Reichardt in Neodesha, KS. She preceded him in
death. He was also preceded in death by his sister,
Norma Jean Reichardt.
He is survived by: son, Steve Reichardt and wife
Joan of Augusta, KS; daughter, Susan Reichardt
and partner Jane Roeder of Overland Park, KS;
grandchildren, Bailey Lynn Steinkamp (Kyler), and
Joshua Reichardt.
Memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society,
3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
