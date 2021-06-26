Although the U.S. Senate chose not to allow the For the People Act to come up for debate on Tuesday night, the League of Women Voters of Kansas believes this legislation is the best path forward to ensure voting freedom for all.
The For the People Act (HR1 and S1) will make our elections more free, fair, and accessible to all citizens. This legislation will restore the Voting Rights Act, eliminate dark money in our elections, increase voter registration, and end gerrymandering. The League of Women Voters of Emporia joins with organizations and businesses around the country in our strong support of the For the People Act. It will:
F Implement fair redistricting: It is time to end gerrymandering! In legislatures, in courts, and with the ballot, citizens have fought against efforts to draw unfair election maps. Instead of citizens electing officials to represent their interests, voters are selected by the politicians. S1 will establish clear rules around state redistricting processes so that maps are drawn to ensure fair and equal representation.
F Expand automatic and online voter registration: In the 2020 election, this increased voter turnout that benefited both parties. S1 will remove barriers encountered by the elderly, the disabled, new voters and those living in communities not readily served by public transportation.
F Increase voter participation: Voters have faced reduced polling places, long lines, strict voter identification requirements, and wrongful purges of voter rolls. Existing bipartisan support could make elections more accessible and yield increased turnout.
The For the People Act would enshrine into law what we all know: that everyone deserves an equal voice in our democracy.
The U.S. House passed the For the People Act in early March. The League of Women Voters of Emporia is today asking citizens to call upon Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall to vote in favor of the For the People Act.
Signed,
Teresa Briggs,
League of Women Voters of Emporia president
