Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month with the Emporia Public Library on Family Literacy Night on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Preschoolers and their families are invited to celebrate early literacy with games, activities, crafts, and a healthy snack based on this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers title, “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis.
Pauline Stacchini, the Emporia Public Library’s Executive Director will kick off the evening’s activities by reading “Not a Box” at 6:30 p.m. District N Lions Club will also provide free vision screenings for children.
This event is offered in collaboration with the Lyon County Family Resource Council, Mobilizing Literacy in Lyon County, Parents as Teachers, and the K-State Research & Extension Office. A free book will be given to each attending family at the end of the evening courtesy of Mobilizing Literacy in Lyon County.
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers is an annual event, sponsored by the State Library of Kansas, and is celebrated each November to promote reading to children under the age of five. More information about Kansas Reads to Preschoolers can be found at https://kslib.info/1472/Kansas-Reads-to-Preschoolers.
The Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please call 620-340-6462 or visit emporialibrary.org.
