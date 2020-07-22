City of Emporia commissioners held multiple discussions on the equitable distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to area entities during a combined action/study session Wednesday morning at the Civic Auditorium.
Commissioners voted to accept a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $167,000 during an action session June 17. The funds were separated into two different categories, with about $35,000 of the total devoted to assisting local food pantries and soup kitchens while the remainder was allocated for “Economic Development Micro Grants.” In accepting the original grant, the city also committed $15,000 from other fund sources to be used in the initiatives.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed a range of ideas regarding the dispersal of the available $132,000 with Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods and Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom, both of whom believed it could provide a serious boost to the local economy if used effectively. In fact, Woods said he had created several informal criteria for businesses looking to receive the extra funds, viewing any future requests on a basis of added value to the community as well as the entity’s own efforts to combat the financial strain of COVID-19 on their staff.
“The first thing you would obviously look at would be the economic impact,” Woods said. “So, how many employees is a business supporting at this time … Another big one is the social aspect. Are these businesses that are working to enhance the community? Another is growth potential. There are some businesses that have been struggling for a long time, and others that may be on the upturn without any of the extra help … I think [the grant funds are] something that you want to give businesses which have demonstrated a willingness and ability to adapt during the pandemic.”
While agreeing with the general idea behind the requirements, several commissioners raised questions on the matter of fairness, believing providing large payouts to some business owners and smaller payouts to others could create the wrong idea and an unnecessarily tense negotiation process.
“I want to be — and I think the commission wants to be — as far away from making the decision on, ‘Well, these businesses are winners and these businesses are losers’ as possible ...” Commissioner Jon Geitz said. “I would almost put things on the side of just dividing up the money by the number of applications …”
“Still, I’m not sure why we’d want to write 50 or more checks for about a few thousand dollars each, because I do think that’s how many businesses could apply for this in town if they wanted to submit the paperwork,” countered Commissioner Rob Gilligan.. “That seems like an ineffective use of the money to me.”
Further action on the topic is expected to be taken during upcoming city meetings, with commissioners hoping for a clear outline of applicants and updated requirements by mid-August.
Commissioners said much of the final decision could also be based on the amount of government aid the City of Emporia is allocated itself as part of the CARES Act and statewide SPARK initiative, something which will be determined in the near future by county officials. The county could be awarded as much as $6.5 million pending final estimates, with the funds being used solely for COVID-related purposes. Any funds not used by the county will need to be returned by the end of the year.
While several projects involving the use of CARES funds have been floated to city commissioners at this point in time — including the purchase of walkthrough temperature scanners and touchless faucets for the Civic Auditorium and a possible update to the city website which would allow for the widespread sharing of public emergency and health alerts — Gilligan said the city would need to evaluate any potential buys with an eye set toward the future.
“I want to be really careful about what we’re using the money for, because while it’s technically ‘free money’ right now, it’s not going to be free money when we’re paying maintenance and repair fees for equipment that we no longer need or use …” he said. “I’m all for purchases along the line of safety for the community, but I don’t think we should leverage the pandemic response funds in an opportunity to make improvements or buy equipment that we weren’t going to otherwise.”
In other business, city commissioners also:
^ Received a request from Fire Chief Jack Taylor for the purchase of a new Class A pumper truck in the amount of $633,470.65. Action on the request was tabled for next week.
^ Heard an update on the publication of the county’s updated floodplain maps from City Planning and Zoning Director Joe Foster. Drafts are now expected in summer 2021 due to delays and will undergo a 90-day public review period before finalization
^ Reviewed an upcoming resolution on the vacation of Road K
^ Reviewed preliminary five-year budget outlines for the city’s 2021 non-personnel funds. Formal of the budget is expected sometime in August
