A Sunday afternoon wreck north of Emporia sent one person to the hospital.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Zuniga, emergency crews responded to reports of a single vehicle injury accident in the 3100 block of Highway 99 at 1:56 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, it was determined that 45-year-old Brandon Mildren of Rossville was traveling southbound in a 2017 Ford F-150 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went off the west side of the road and into a ditch. He then struck a barbed wire fence and culvert. The truck then came to a rest.
Mildren was transported by Emporia/Lyon EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Zuniga said responding agencies were Emporia/Lyon County EMS, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Allen-Admire First Responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.