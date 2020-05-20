On June 4, Kansas Legal Services (KLS) and Harvard Law School’s Access to Justice (A2J) Lab will host a webinar on the topic of erasing criminal records in Kansas — a process legally known as expungement. This event will be broadcast via Zoom and Facebook Live on 2 p.m. June 4.
Attorneys will answer live questions from the public after giving an overview of the expungement process. Viewers will also learn how to get free legal help for expungement through Clean Slate Kansas, which is a collaborative project between the two organizations.
With unemployment on the rise and the housing crisis rapidly worsening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for free expungement services has never been more dire. KLS and Harvard Law School’s A2J Lab are excited to share how their program can help Kansans face an uncertain future by putting their past behind them.
Through Clean Slate Kansas, KLS will provide free legal help towards expungement to those who participate in a research study from Harvard Law School. The researchers will track study participants for up to five years to see if and how the expungement assistance affected their lives.
In addition to allowing researchers access to their records for this purpose, participants will be asked to complete a brief survey every few weeks for the next two years. For every survey completed, participants will receive $5 in compensation for their time.
Those interested in this event are encouraged to register right away at https://bit.ly/2AreBAl
