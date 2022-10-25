The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a “Deputy Baker,” but he’s not calling people about paying fines.
The office advised on social media Monday that a scammer has called several people in the county seeking money for “fines, DNA testing and other numerous fees.”
The caller claims to be Deputy Baker. The Sheriff’s staff actually includes one, but these calls are half-baked.
“The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask you to send money over the phone,” a Facebook post said.
The scammer apparently asks people to go to Walmart and scan a “secret barcode” to pay fees with gift cards. But that’s not how the Sheriff’s Office accepts payments.
If you receive a call like this, staff members suggest reporting it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 and asking to speak with an officer.
