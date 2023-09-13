Melvin Wayne Keyser of Wichita died peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, September 9, 2023. He was 90.
Melvin was born on July 8, 1933, in Sedgwick, Kansas, the son of Clifford Rex and Irma Small Keyser. The young family lived in several small towns, eventually ending up in Holyrood Kansas where he attended Holyrood High School. He began dating Loretta Evans and they married in September of 1952 and had three children. They later divorced but remained friends and supportive of each other. While working at Emporia State University, he began courting a beautiful lady named Lucy Rangel. They married on August 9, 1991, in Emporia, Kansas.
Throughout his life he had many occupations: barber, carpenter, home builder, and facilities maintenance at Emporia State University. His favorite by far was playing bass guitar and singing with many different groups, friends, and family, most notably the Midwest Railway Band and his grandson Max Byram. He was also a proud veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during the Korean War at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Melvin loved his family, biological and chosen. Watching him the first time he met his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a great joy. He had incredibly close ties with his bandmates and they with him. He was a member of the Council Grove United Methodist Church, singing bass in the choir when his girls were young. He was a hard-working, salt-of-the-earth, loyal friend. He had an ornery streak that brought much laughter to those who were privileged to have loved, and been loved, by him. He was an avid fisherman and amateur grill master, both of which led to many wonderful meals.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Keyser of Wichita; son, Eric Knight (Kammie) of Lawrence; daughters, Laura Banuelos (Greg) of Wichita, Colleen Miser of Topeka, Charlota Ess (Chris) of Canton, Georgia, Melanie Byram (Harry) of Council Grove, Rebecca Wilson (Mark) of Derby, and Nancy Shade (Bill) of Leavenworth; his brother, Larry Keyser of Overland Park; twenty grandchildren, and forty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, LorRetta Meyer; and grandchildren, Max Byram and Gregorio Banuelos.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 27 Cottonwood Street in Emporia with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home at 605 State Street in Emporia. Memorial contributions to Didde Catholic Campus Center can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
