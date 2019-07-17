The Emporia City Commission accepted a bid Wednesday night for a project to widen a portion of Industrial Road .
The project will add another southbound lane in the vicinity of Walmart and Aldi. It will extend the extra lane that was put in when Aldi opened last year to the south entrance of Walmart. The project is expected to improve traffic flow in that area, according to Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar.
Bids were initially opened July 9. The bid was awarded to Burlington Construction for $220,667.91 to be taken from the multi-year fund. It is expected to start some time in August — as early as Aug. 5 or as late as Aug. 19. The project is expected to be finished by or before the week of Halloween.
Mlynar said traffic is not expected to be impacted enough to require a detour.
“I believe that they’re also extending the sidewalk,” she said. “I know Walmart did give us the easement.”
The commission also voted to accept a grant from the Jones Trust for improvements at Eastside Memorial Park.
Cost of the upgrades will come to about $135,000. The granted awarded for the project comes to about $90,000. The project will bring the playground up to speed with other parks in Emporia, improving the basketball court and sidewalks.
