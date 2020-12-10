A decision on Lyon County’s updated zoning regulations was postponed yet again, Thursday, as commissioners voted to table discussion on the issue until Jan. 21.
As during their initial vote to delay on Nov. 25, commissioners again expressed a desire to see the county’s Second District seat filled by commissioner-elect Doug Peck before any further action was taken, citing matters of “equal representation.”
The county’s Second District seat has been vacant since former Commissioner Dan Slater announced his retirement due to health-related reasons in early November. Moving forward, Peck could be nominated to assume the position early depending on nominations made during the Lyon County Republican’s convention set for Dec. 15, but will still need confirmation from Gov. Laura Kelly before joining the board.
Debate on the new regulations has been ongoing since late 2017, with proponents of the updated zoning handbook believing it would help streamline the building and development process for rural landowners while also providing increased collaboration between the city and county. Those critical of the regulations have pointed to the possibility of added confusion and perceived governmental overreach, concerns which were again raised during Thursday’s public comment period.
“I just don’t think it works,” said Linda Forbes, referring to her frustration with the county’s opinion that a recent protest position on the matter was not legally binding. “I just don’t understand why we had 1,081 people sign the position … and we don’t have a voice. I thought it was ‘We the people’ and that we were represented. I just don’t feel listened to at all, and I don’t get it… Why are we even fooling around with this? I don’t know why we don’t go back to the regular one we had in 2018. If we had to make a few changes, we could do that.”
In formally discussing the signatures during the board’s Nov. 25 meeting, County Counselor Marc Goodman said there was value in community members voicing their opinions on the regulations, but reminded detractors that such topics were not something which could be viewed as a single issue due to their natural reliance on individual properties and property owners.
“[The petition] is a good indicator of those persons who signed it in opposition of the new rules and regulations, and that should be submitted and presented to the board … [but] those statutes relate to a change in zoning for a particular property or to a special use of a particular property,” Goodman said. “The rules and regulations are written countywide and don’t refer to a specific property. Therefore, there are no adjoining landowners to determine who it applies to … So, in terms of a classic form of a protest petition, no, it doesn’t apply with that. … I understand the value of presenting a protest to the commissioners so they can see the number of names, but when you look at it in terms of morphing this into what was expressed as part of the purpose, it didn’t comply with statute. It’s two different issues, actually.”
To view a full copy of the county’s newly-proposed zoning regulations, visit lyoncounty.org/index/government/departments/zoning/new-zoning-regulations-draft.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved the signing of Lyon County’s 2020 general election abstract.
^ Approve encumbering expenditures in the amount of $10,600.00 for improvements to the county appraiser’s office.
