Eileen Olive Reimer, 86, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born July 11, 1935 at the family farm home near Quenemo, Kansas, the daughter of Gordon and Maude Vinton Gray. Eileen attended Quenemo High School where she graduated with the Class of 1954. She went on to attend the Stewart Beauty Academy of Cosmetology, completing her professional certification in 1958.
On September 4, 1955 Eileen was forever joined in marriage to the love of her life, Lester Reimer at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia, Kansas. Eileen and Lester were faithful members of Messiah Lutheran Church throughout their lives.
Eileen was a beautician for 59 years, and the owner and operator of Eileen’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years. Eileen and her husband, Lester, moved to Lenexa, Kansas in 2017 to be nearer their daughter.
Eileen will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Darla Lange of Shawnee, Kansas; grandson, Matthew Lange and his wife Heather and great-grandson, Parker of Shawnee, Kansas; nephew, Jerry Gray of Wichita, Kansas; great-nephew, Vaughn Gray of Messa, Arizona; as well as extended family and a collection of dear friends. Eileen was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Lester; her parents; and her brother, Fred Gray.
Services for Eileen will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences
may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
